Former AEW wrestler retires from the ring

Nov 1, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Marko Stunt announces his retirement from professional wrestling.

On Twitter/X he says he made the decision to prioritize his long-term health and desires to still contribute to the business in different ways. Marko expressed his gratitude towards his fellow wrestlers, AEW, GCW, and the fans.

