Former AEW wrestler retires from the ring

Marko Stunt announces his retirement from professional wrestling.

On Twitter/X he says he made the decision to prioritize his long-term health and desires to still contribute to the business in different ways. Marko expressed his gratitude towards his fellow wrestlers, AEW, GCW, and the fans.

Marko’s one night comeback on Collision this year was incredible. Loved this with all my heart.

Maybe some day, they will meet again.

pic.twitter.com/ugf5kBN9tW — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) November 2, 2024

