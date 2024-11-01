Cody Rhodes: “I had great memories & a beautiful experience in AEW”

Cody Rhodes Talks About AEW – “I Had Great Memories & A Beautiful Experience In AEW”

For the past 2.5 years, Cody Rhodes’ exit from AEW and surprise return to WWE has started quite the controversy. According to Rhodes, his end in AEW wasn’t so glamorous, and fans are hopeful to read some stories on those days eventually.

While appearing on the Flagrant podcast, Rhodes pulled back the curtain about his time in AEW.

“There are so many factors that went into it. When I start talking about this, people try to cite, ‘Oh, it was this. It was this.’ Here’s what I can tell you it wasn’t. It wasn’t anything to do with Tony (Khan) and Brandi (Rhodes). That’s a big one you hear all the time, ‘Tony didn’t sign Brandi.’ No, Brandi had been re-signed. Rhodes To The Top, we had a nice show on TBS that had been renewed for a second season. Go Big Show.

It was just a situation that felt icky. This is how I look at it in the end: I had really great memories with all of them, all the way back to All In. I had a really beautiful experience for a while, and I wanted to keep the memories good. I wanted to be able, in 10 years, if I see those guys, I wanted to keep them good. I also wanted them to know this is the Louisiana Purchase of wrestling. I will make sure, but I had great memories with them, and I wanted them to know.”

Source: Flagrant

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

