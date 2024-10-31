Travis Williams

Hometown: Vancouver, Canada

Pro Debut: June 2017

Trained By: ECCW

Finishing Move: Figure Four Leglock

– Williams began his career at the ECCW promotion in his native Canada, the same company who trained him

– In his debut match, on June 17, 2017, Williams teamed with Erik Strange in a loss to Shareef Morrow & Jacky Lee

– On April 14, The Wisemen (Williams & Billy Suede) defeated Bishop in a Handicap Match to win the ECCW Tag Team Titles. Tony Baroni was also recognised as champion under the Freebird Rule

– On June 2, Williams defeated Jacky Lee to win the prECCW Title

– On July 27, The Wisemen (Williams & Billy Suede) defeated The Legion Of Gloom (Dante Smythe & River Strife) to retain the ECCW Tag Team Titles

– On January 11, 2019, The Wisemen defeated The Voros Twins (Chris & Patrick), King Of The Yukon & Andy Bird and Nathan Legacy & Beef Boy to retain the ECCW Tag Team Titles

– On September 13, Williams defeated Artemis Spencer to win the ECCW Canadian Title

– On September 28, Williams defeated Sid Sylum to retain the ECCW Canadian Title

– On October 26, Williams defeated Shareef Morrow to retain the ECCW Canadian Title

– On December 7, Williams defeated Jacky Lee to retain the ECCW Canadian Title

– On December 26, Williams defeated Shareef Morrow in a Last Man Standing Match to retain the ECCW Canadian Title

– On January 18, 2020, Williams defeated Erik Strange to retain the ECCW Canadian Title

– On February 29, Williams defeated Beef Boy to retain the ECCW Canadian Title

– On August 1, Williams defeated Judas Icarus in the final of a tournament to win the vacant 365 Global Title

– On September 5, Williams defeated Liiza Hall to retain the 365 Global Title

– On October 17, Williams defeated Shareef Morrow & Cremator Von Smasher to retain the 365 Global Title, then defeated Liiza Hall in a Submission Match to retain the title again

– On July 1, 2021, Williams defeated Elliot Tyler to retain the 365 Global Title

– On August 7, Williams defeated Riea Von Slasher & Haviko to retain the 365 Global Title

– On December 2, Williams defeated Elliot Tyler in the final of a tournament to become the first NEW Champion

– On February 25, 2022, Williams defeated Artemis Spencer to retain the NEW Title

– On April 7, Williams defeated Anton Alexiev to retain the NEW Title

– On June 24, Williams defeated Daniel Makabe to retain the NEW Title

– On September 24, 2023, Williams defeated Son Of Irish to win the LPW Challenge Title

– On January 5, 2024, Sinner & Saint (Williams & Judas Icarus) defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) to win the Prestige Tag Team Titles

– On January 14, Sinner & Saint defeated Level X (Dream Girl Ellie & Orion) to win the vacant Smash Tag Team Titles

– On February 25, Sinner & Saint defeated The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) to retain the Prestige Tag Team Titles

– On March 24, Sinner & Saint defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) in a Best Of Three Falls Match to retain the Prestige Tag Team Titles

– On April 7, Sinner & Saint defeated Australian Takeover (Kaz Jordan & Julian Ward) to retain the Smash Tag Team Titles

– On April 21, Sinner & Saint defeated The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) and The Death Threat Army (KJ Reynolds & Ryan Matthias) to retain the Smash Tag Team Titles

– On April 26, Sinner & Saint defeated Z-Sharpe (Zara Zakher & G Sharpe) to win the PrideStyle Tag Team Titles

– Sinner & Saint made their in-ring debuts for TNA in May 2024

– On June 7, Sinner & Saint defeated The Hammer Brothers (Jack & Sledge) to retain the Prestige & PrideStyle Tag Team Titles

– On June 30, Sinner & Saint defeated The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) to retain the Smash Tag Team Titles

– On July 12, Sinner & Saint defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas), MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) and Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl) to retain the Prestige Tag Team Titles

– On August 3, Sinner & Saint defeated Fresh Air (Junior Benito & Macrae Martin) to retain the Smash Tag Team Titles

– On August 18, Sinner & Saint defeated The Dub Club (KJ Reynolds & Ryan Matthias) to retain the Smash Tag Team Titles

– Williams won the 2024 Cascadia Wrestling Cup, defeating JAIDEN in the final

– On September 29, Sinner & Saint (Williams & Judas Icarus) defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) and Violence Is Forever (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini) to retain the Prestige Tag Team Titles

– On October 4, Sinner & Saint defeated Super Smash Brothers (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) to retain the Smash Tag Team Titles

