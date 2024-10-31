Scorpio Sky and Sami Zayn notes

– Reports suggest Scorpio Sky’s health has improved, enabling him to accept sporadic independent bookings, yet he has seen minimal involvement in AEW programming over the past two years. Furthermore, a potential alliance with Private Party was explored.

(Source: Fightful Select)

– Vince McMahon scrapped Sami Zayn’s much hyped WWE ‘conspiracy’ documentary back in 2021, despite it being finished and ready to air on TV according to former WWE broadcaster Matt Camp:

“That documentary was made. That documentary never aired because Vince hated it. Didn’t like how it was put together, just, he didn’t like it. He didn’t think it was very good.”

(The Wrestling Matt)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

