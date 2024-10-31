Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes notes

– There is a feeling that Rhea Ripley got hurt when she confronted Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and gave Liv a head butt on the October 21st edition of Raw.

PWInsider reports that her orbital bone fracture is legit, and Ripley will miss an undisclosed amount of time.

– Cody Rhodes on fans body shaming wrestlers:

“This is a vanity business. Theres this weird online contingent that doesn’t realize how important that (physique) is. We’re wrestling with our shirt off, folks, it’s ok to go the gym…and you hear fans be like “you can’t bodyshame wrestlers” – what are you talking about? We’re standing there half naked and you’re paying hundreds of dollars to see us. Body shame me all you want.”

(FLAGRANT PODCAST)

