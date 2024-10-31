Mistico relinquishes the CMLL World Historic Middleweight Championship

Oct 31, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Mistico relinquished the CMLL World Historic Middleweight Championship. A tournament will be held.

The given reason why Mistico relinquished the World Historic Middleweight Championship is due to body changes. Mistico states his body is leaning more towards light heavyweight rather than a middleweight. Also, Mistico states his body has been feeling beat up due to so many defenses. Going forward, Mistico states he will be moving up in weight and going for the light heavyweight titles in the future. There will be a future tournament to crown the next Middleweight Champion, though details are currently unclear.

Source: CMLL Informa

