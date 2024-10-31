Maria Kanellis home from the hospital, Rikishi says Solo Sikoa is main event player

– Speaking on “Off The Top,” WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi shared his opinion that whatever WWE decides to do with Sikoa, they’ll benefit from his star power. He said “Solo’s already a made man — Solo’s already a main event player,” Fatu said. “If they decide or want to go with belts, putting it on Solo, it’s only just going to [increase] revenue. Because [if] you put it on the most hated guy in the business right now, people can’t wait to see who’s gonna take it off of him.”

– Maria Kanellis celebrates coming back home…

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

