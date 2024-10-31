Former WWE superstar retires

In April of 2021, multiple wrestlers were released from WWE including Tucker of Heavy Machinery. Tucker continued to wrestle under his real name Levi Cooper but stopped having matches after June of 2023.

In a post via Twitter/X, Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.com noted the following about Cooper’s status…

“I just spoke with former WWE star Tucker of fka Heavy Machinery. He said that he has retired from professional wrestling and does not plan to return. He currently is a high school wrestling coach & raising his two kids. Best wishes.”

