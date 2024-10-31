10/31/24 TNA Impact Results

– Frankie Kazarian comes out dressed as Joe Hendry for Halloween. Joe Hendry ends up interrupting and wants a rematch for the title. Nic Nemeth comes out and announces that Santino said no rematch tonight. Hendry questioned Nemeth about John Layfield. Nemeth says he had no idea, pointing out that Layfield also took out his brother Ryan. The System (Eddie Edwards & JDC w/ Alisha Edwards & Tasha Steelz) interrupt and they set up Nemeth & Hendry vs. Eddie Edwards & JDC in the main event. Nemeth & Hendry end up taking out Kazarian to kick-off TNA.

– Alisha & Tasha remain at ringside as Alisha called out Masha Slamovich. They attack Masha until Jordynne Grace makes the save. Santino announces next week will be Alisha & Tasha Steelz vs. Masha & Jordynne Grace.

– First Class defeated The Rascalz

– Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham, and Steve Maclin defeated Josh Alexander & The Good Hands

– Backstage segment with Trent Seven and Mike Bailey is interrupted by the system and it turns into a challenge between moose and Bailey for the x division title.

– Ash By Elegance defeated Dani Luna

– The former Xia Li defeats Maggie Lee

After the match, Savannah Evans who hasn’t been seen in months attacked Li

– Eddie Edwards & JDC defeated Joe Hendry & Nic Nemeth

Nemeth & Hendry had a disagreement to end TNA.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

