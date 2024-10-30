RVD shares how Sabu worked Meltzer & Magnum TA sees potential in a WWE weekly women’s show

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

1 Of A Kind With RVD Ep. 76: “Rated PG RVD”

Rob Van Dam showed up on NXT Tuesday night so there should be plenty to talk about this week on “1 Of A Kind With RVD.” However, on the latest episode Mr. Tuesday Night (?) shared a fun story as to how Sabu would intentionally work Dave Meltzer and the dirt sheets. Van Dam talked about seeing a spot between he and Sabu that looked a little suspect. However, it wasn’t.

“Somebody was showing it on their show and they were laughing thinking that Sabu slipped and that we just like saved the moment by whatever we did and it’s moments like that that make me happy that there’s still a lot of gray area where people just don’t know and they think they do know. Sabu did that to himself a lot. He would try to fool Meltzer and the report.

“He would do something and seem to miss for no reason and it just made sense with his psychology and everybody would think like, ‘Oh my God, he’s missing more spots than a window washer with cataracts.’ We were laughing cause we knew the whole time like, ’These guys think they know everything. They’re marks.’”

Episode 76: “Rated PG RVD”

Episode

Straight Talk With The Boss: Magnum TA & Greg Gagne

On the latest episode of “Straight Talk With The Boss: Magnum TA & Greg Gagne” the two Hall of Famers discussed the diverse and vast women’s roster.

“They’ve got more depth on the women’s side I think than there’s ever been in the history of wrestling.

“They could have their own program, literally, with one guy’s match on it and all the women and still not cover enough.”

Gagne then went on to praise the presence and power of Rhea Ripley. I followed up with Magnum as to if he believes that a weekly all women’s show could work in today’s WWE programming.

“If you did that where you can really make it episodic and soap opera-ish and with the storylines that played in week in and week out, programmed it week to week, it could overshadow some other things. It could be really, really good. You’d still have males involved in back and forth in storylines almost as if they’re going to and from for other pieces of business for WWE, NXT, whatever. So it wouldn’t be for just women only in the mix, but the storylines you could run out of that could be insane.

“Mixing them in with the legends. They got all these legends there that they’re putting on contract. Diamond Dallas Page, great fantastic talker and motivator and trainer. I could see Dallas having about ten of those girls in a class and having it turn into a battle flipping royal in a nanosecond.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

