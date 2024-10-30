Rhea Ripley suffers a right orbital fracture

– WWE has announced that Rhea Ripley suffered a right orbital fracture after being attacked by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on last night’s NXT. She will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time.

DEVELOPING STORY: Following last night's brutal attack at the hands of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the NXT parking lot, Rhea Ripley has suffered a fractured right orbital socket and will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time. MORE: https://t.co/2d61lKFIkB pic.twitter.com/uct781Vklf — WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2024

