Rhea Ripley suffers a right orbital fracture

Oct 30, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE has announced that Rhea Ripley suffered a right orbital fracture after being attacked by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on last night’s NXT. She will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time.

