Raw and NXT’s viewership this week

– WWE Raw this week averaged just 1,400,000 viewers, down 180,000 viewers from last week going against heavy competition in the form of NFL and MLB World Series programming.

The show started with 1,420,000 viewers in the first hour and then 1,380,000 viewers in the second hour, making this the second least-watched episode of Raw of 2024. NFL did a combined audience of 13 million viewers and the MLB World Series game did another 13 million viewers.

Raw had a 0.42 rating in 18-49, down 0.09 from last week and the lowest of 2024. It was still #4 on cable TV for the night behind the NFL programming and beat every entertainment show easily.

– Last night’s NXT on CW: 588,000 viewers; 0.14 P18-49 rating

