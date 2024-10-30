Notes on The Undertaker, Maria Kanellis, and Adam Cole

– The Undertaker was backstage last night for this weeks episode of NXT, reports PWInsider.

– Maria Kanellis posted via X:

The Rush medical team’s working theory is I had 3 different types of headaches/migraines. Sinus, tension/nerve, and withdrawal from the loss of my adrenal gland. I am currently taking muscle relaxers, Advil, Tylenol, caffeine, tramadol, anti-nausea, and nerve pain medication. At… — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) October 30, 2024

– Adam Cole says he has no plans to leave AEW:

“Of course, as we say in pro wrestling, never say never, you never know what’s going to happen, but I love AEW with all of my heart.

I love our crew. I love our boss. I love our fans. I absolutely love it here and have no real plans of leaving.”

source: Stick To Wrestling w/ @IAmJamesStewart

