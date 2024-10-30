Notes on The Undertaker, Maria Kanellis, and Adam Cole

Oct 30, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

The Undertaker was backstage last night for this weeks episode of NXT, reports PWInsider.

Maria Kanellis posted via X:

Adam Cole says he has no plans to leave AEW:

“Of course, as we say in pro wrestling, never say never, you never know what’s going to happen, but I love AEW with all of my heart.

I love our crew. I love our boss. I love our fans. I absolutely love it here and have no real plans of leaving.”

source: Stick To Wrestling w/ @IAmJamesStewart

