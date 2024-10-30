Nick Gage clears up rumors about his fallout with GCW and going to rehab

While Appearing on YouTube show Blvd Bullies, Nick Gage was asked about his status in #GCW and his relationship with his close Friend Brett Lauderdale.

“First off, Brett Lauderdale is my friend, my best friend. He’s done a lot for my career. GCW is always going to be my home. I love Brett. I love his family. Sometimes, you have to move on in your career. Sometimes you don’t see eye to eye with your friends. It is what it is. Maybe down the road we can sit down…it’s business, it’s a little bit of everything. Life moves on. You have to keep trucking,” he said. “He’s doing him and I’m focused on himself. I’m totally focused on myself, my brand, building bridges. I’m building a team,” said Gage

Gage confirmed rumors in DM Scene stating he left to go to Rehab to fix himself

“I am proud that I went there. I will never apologize for that. I was exhausted. I was headed down the wrong path. I’m glad I noticed that and that I had people in my corner. I’m glad I went there. It helped me out. I will never apologize for going there. Nobody made me leave that place. I’m a grown ass man. Nobody makes me do anything. I left because I felt good. I was good,” he said.

