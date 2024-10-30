During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, AEW wrestler Kyle Fletcher discussed wanting to go back to NJPW and reflected on the run he had in the promotion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kyle Fletcher on wanting to wrestle in NJPW again: “One of the big things I would like to do is go back to New Japan. I had a great run there, I feel there is definitely unfinished business. New Japan is and was, for a very long time, my favorite wrestling to watch It’s my favorite style. I love how it’s treated like a sport. I would love to go back.”

On who he wants to face in New Japan: “There are a lot of people I would love to step back in with. put those War Dogs in their place. I want to put Shingo Takagi in his place. (Zack) Sabre, I’d love to step back in the ring with. There are a bucketload of people. and RevPro. Luke Jacobs is the Undisputed Champion there now, I would love to get in there with him. I want to go back to CMLL, I pinned Mistico, the greatest fighter of all time. there I’m sure he would like his win back and I would love to rip his mask off. A lot of things on the horizon. Excited for the future.”

