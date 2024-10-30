Kenny Omega, Zilla Fatu, and AEW Shockwave updates

– NJPW “Power Struggle 2024” on November 4th will feature a special appearance by AEW’s Kenny Omega.

– AEW was working on a possible additional show to AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision. In recent months, ‘AEW Shockwave’ has been actively discussed and AEW has spoken with various networks, reports Fightful. The heavily rumored landing spot is FOX, but no deal is done.

– Zilla Fatu feels destined to join the WWE & be with his family.

Zilla was asked if the fans would see him join the WWE as well as the Bloodline storyline in the near future. Zilla responded with “maybe,” However, it’s up to Triple H, the creative team, the whole WWE organization, they have a way to incorporate me. So, whatever they want to incorporate me into the storyline or me doing my own thing. Right now, I can’t call it, but I’m destined to be there.

Source: The Wrestle Era Podcast

