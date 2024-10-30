Jon Moxley shares his thoughts on AEW’S future

Jon Moxley on AEW’s future:

“I’m not concerned about what AEW is right now. I’m concerned about what it could be 5, 10 or 20 years from now. That is exciting to me. The journey of a million miles begins with a single step.

AEW is still, basically a toddler. It’s wide open to mold it into whatever we want. There are no rules. We have a whole person to grow into. AEW is wide open and still a piece of clay. There have been a couple of dents in and a couple of fingerprints in it. It’s taken a certain shape, but it’s still just a lump of clay, which is a very exciting thing. We can turn it into whatever we want.”

Jon Moxley on his AEW vision: Says he's not in the business of dancing bears or jugglers. He's not an entertainer, you can get entertainment anywhere. If you want to be moved, thrilled, excited, come buy a ticket. OUR WORLD CHAMPION. (Youngstown Studio) pic.twitter.com/U1VdKhRoeJ — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) October 29, 2024

(via @YTownStudio)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

