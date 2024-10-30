Jon Moxley shares his thoughts on AEW’S future

Oct 30, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Jon Moxley on AEW’s future:

“I’m not concerned about what AEW is right now. I’m concerned about what it could be 5, 10 or 20 years from now. That is exciting to me. The journey of a million miles begins with a single step.

AEW is still, basically a toddler. It’s wide open to mold it into whatever we want. There are no rules. We have a whole person to grow into. AEW is wide open and still a piece of clay. There have been a couple of dents in and a couple of fingerprints in it. It’s taken a certain shape, but it’s still just a lump of clay, which is a very exciting thing. We can turn it into whatever we want.”

(via @YTownStudio)

One Response

  1. Luke says:
    October 30, 2024 at 1:01 am

    If Tony Khan is still alive it will be exactly the same, just with different action figures. Moxley will still be there as well, with surgically implanted skewers…

