Jon Moxley on Professional Wrestling’s constant evolution and those who don’t learn from it:

“Pro wrestling, the beautiful thing about it, it’s always changing, evolving and growing. And if you don’t keep up with it, if you’re not constantly learning, then you get left behind.

Some of the smartest people in the business at one time who thought they knew everything stopped learning and then 10 years later, 20 years later they’re so far behind, they will never catch up. We can never be like that. I will never be like that.

We AEW want to be on the cutting edge and experimental. I’d rather be the first person to try something, and we all learn from that. I’d rather be the first person to show the world that you can’t walk on water, you drown you know somebody had to try it first. Somebody had to dip their toe in and go, oh no, it’s not salad you know it’s not like dirt you can’t walk on that.”

(via @YTownStudio)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

