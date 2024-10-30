During a recent interview with The Takedown on SI, WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade discussed her recent injury and hitting a major lowpoint during that time. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Cora Jade on hitting rock bottom during her injury: “At that point, it was almost like I was at rock bottom, so [I] can only go up. I had no choice in the matter, and … I was kind of just looking at it like everything happens for a reason. I haven’t had a break since I was 16 years old, and I just [needed] to take the time to get better.”

On her torn ACL: “It was the worst injury I’ve ever had in my life. Obviously physically, but mentally — it was just awful.”

Cora Jade made her in-ring return last Sunday at NXT Halloween Havoc 2024. She teamed with Roxanne Perez against Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer in a losing effort. The show was broadcast live on Peacock.

