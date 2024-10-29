WWE returning to MSG for annual holiday show on December 26

WWE is returning to Madison Square Garden for their annual holiday event on Boxing Day.

The show was left out of the schedule when WWE announced its holiday tour dates, most likely because it had Saturday Night’s Main Event in the area to sell as well.

The event was announced via a video by New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson at yesterday’s NBA game inside the world’s most famous arena.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, November 1 at Ticketmaster.com.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The annual @WWE Live Holiday Tour returns to The Garden on Dec 26! Access venue presale tickets starting tomorrow, Wed, Oct 30 at 10am with code SOCIAL. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Fri, Nov 1 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/g4SO5FDHFI — MSG (@TheGarden) October 29, 2024

