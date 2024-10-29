WWE returning to MSG for annual holiday show on December 26

Oct 29, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE is returning to Madison Square Garden for their annual holiday event on Boxing Day.

The show was left out of the schedule when WWE announced its holiday tour dates, most likely because it had Saturday Night’s Main Event in the area to sell as well.

The event was announced via a video by New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson at yesterday’s NBA game inside the world’s most famous arena.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, November 1 at Ticketmaster.com.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Veda Scott

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal