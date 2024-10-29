Video: Rob Van Dam appears on NXT
– Rob Van Dam appears and says he will be on next week’s NXT.
– Wes Lee & Je’Von Evans get into a brawl backstage.
RVD steps in between Evans and Lee backstage brawl at the end of NXT and says:
“I got it. You gave me a fantastic idea. I know what I wanna do next week. I’ll see you all in Philly.”
