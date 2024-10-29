Video: Rob Van Dam appears on NXT

– Rob Van Dam appears and says he will be on next week’s NXT.

Look who it is! @TherealRVD is here and wants to take part in next week's show in Philly! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4Sz2vKn2FS — WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2024

– Wes Lee & Je’Von Evans get into a brawl backstage.

RVD steps in between Evans and Lee backstage brawl at the end of NXT and says:

“I got it. You gave me a fantastic idea. I know what I wanna do next week. I’ll see you all in Philly.”

@WesLee_WWE and @WWEJeVonEvans just can't stop fighting, but Rob Van Dam has an idea to get things back in check next Wednesday in Philly! @TherealRVD #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/2LLkdM0kbm — WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2024

