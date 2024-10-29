Undertaker’s 1 Deadman Show returning for three dates in December

Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN SHOW is returning for three dates in December across three of Texas’ biggest cities: Dallas, Houston, and Austin.

The first show will be on December 13 at The Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas. It will be followed by a show at 713 Music Hall in Houston on December 14, and then the final date at Emo’s Austin in Austin on December 15.

Tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday, October 31 and a general sale on Friday, November 1 at 10AM CT.

The last 1 deadMAN SHOW was held in Cleveland at The Agora during SummerSlam weekend.

Get ready Texas, I’m bringing the 1 deadMAN Show to my home state for three shows in December! 12/13 – @thefactoryDE // Dallas

12/14 – @713musichall // Houston

12/15 – @emosaustin // Austin Exclusive presale access begins 10/31. Tickets go on sale 11/1 at 10am CT. pic.twitter.com/A4bSXJyX7p — Undertaker (@undertaker) October 28, 2024

