Thousands of WrestleMania 41 tickets go on re-sale on Ticketmaster

Thousands of WrestleMania tickets went on re-sale on Ticketmaster, showing that despite the incredible cost of each ticket, thousands of individuals still bought them to resell them and make money off their original price.

Some tickets occupy full rows in certain sections and tickets in the bleachers four rows from the very top of the stadium are now being re-sold for over $1,200 plus the usual extra fees.

The most expensive ticket remains at ringside for $15,000 while the cheapest single ticket is $900. The cheapest verified resale ticket is $1,123 and they go all the way up to $6,046. All numbers quoted are without the additional taxes and fees.

Only two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania 41 are available for now. Single tickets will be released at a later time, most likely from the remaining inventory of the combo seats.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

