Smackdown and Rampage viewership, possible WWE hall of fame name, Jacobs on Fox (video)

– A pitch was made for WWE Hall of Famer, Lita to work a match in NXT.

– WWE Smackdown, Oct 25 on USA Network: 1,418,000 viewers; 0.43 P18-49 rating

– AEW Rampage, Oct 25 on TNT: 241,000 viewers; 0.09 P18-49 rating, reports @Wrestlenomics

– Glenn Jacobs on Fox Business:

Politics isn’t that hard. People want a good economy, safe communities, and good schools. The Biden/Harris admin has a track record of the complete opposite. pic.twitter.com/XvJ2KG07e6 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) October 29, 2024

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

