Smackdown and Rampage viewership, possible WWE hall of fame name, Jacobs on Fox (video)

Oct 29, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– A pitch was made for WWE Hall of Famer, Lita to work a match in NXT.

– WWE Smackdown, Oct 25 on USA Network: 1,418,000 viewers; 0.43 P18-49 rating

– AEW Rampage, Oct 25 on TNT: 241,000 viewers; 0.09 P18-49 rating, reports @Wrestlenomics

Glenn Jacobs on Fox Business:

