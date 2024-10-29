NXT REPORT, 10/29/24

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from NXT. Booker T and Vic Joseph are on the call. Coverage will begin at 8pm. (Eastern)

Announced Card

NXT Tag Team Championship: Nathan Frazer and Axiom (c) vs. Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander

Zaria’s In-Ring Debut

Casket Match: Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo

NXT Heritage Cup Match: Charlie Dempsey (c) vs. Lexis King

Match 1. Casket Match, Tatum Paxley VS Wendy Choo

Rosemary is noticeably not with Choo, as she has been for the greater part of the last month. Paxley lands a kick to the head to start the match, but Choo back elbows Paxley into the casket. Tatum hurls herself on to the floor on Choo. She then grabs a garbage can places it on Choo, then beats her with a broom stick. Paxley puts the can in between the ropes in the corner. Choo throws her into it. She then dumps her in the can, head first. Choo then dropkicks the can. We go to break. Vic Joseph noted that this is the first casket match in WWE with Kane or the Undertaker involved. Once back, Paxley is hip tossed into a doll house. Yes, you read that correct. Paxley is thrown in the casket, but she blocks it being closed with a pillow. Choo then empties the pillow on the mat. It is filled with Legos. She then slams Paxley on it. She fails again to put Paxley in the casket. They eventually both end up in the casket fighting. Choo locks on a Cobra hold. Paxley wakes up and sprays Choo with a fire extinguisher. She throws Choo in the casket and it is over.

Winner, Tatum Paxley

We get a highlight package from Halloween Havok last Sunday. A detailed review is in our results section. Next weeks show will take place in the former ECW Arena.

NXT Champion, Trick Williams heads out next. He is fresh of a title defense against Ethan Page. He takes the mic and brags about his win, much to the delight of the fans. He brings out Ridge Holland. He asks Bubba Ray Dudley to come out so he can thank him for making the save in the post match attack. Bubba grabs the mic says Ridge was disrespectful to Busted Open and Dave Legreca. Bubba asks Ridge why nobody came to his aid. Bubba tells Trick nobody came because he is the champion and the belt is a bullseye. He tells Trick to have eyes in the back of his head. Trick then asks Bubba if he would be his partner next week in the ECW Arena against Ethan Page and Ridge Holland. Bubba loves the idea. An ECW chant breaks out. Bubba hypes the crowd. Bubba says its not about him now. It is about the others in NXT now. He doesn’t want to take their spot. He thanks him and walks off. Meanwhile, backstage Rob Van Dam is shown with Ava. Rob tells her, Bubba might not want to be involved, but he will. Nikita Lyons and Kelani Jordan discuss who will get a match at Fallon Henley, The New Ladies North American Champion. Shawn Spear and Brooks Jensen approach Tony D’Angelo, but the North American Champ dismisses them. Tony is on the phone, it looks like someone new is coming after him next week in Philly from his past. It sounded like Nunzio was on the phone.

Match 2. Heritage Cup Champion, Charlie Dempsey (with NQCC) VS Lexis King (with William Regal)

It is interesting that Steven Regal is the father of Charlie Dempsey. Dempsey locks on a leg lock right away. King gets free and we get a series of roll ups by each man. Dempsey lands a European uppercut. King dropkicks and crossbodies the champ for a two count. Dempsey butterflies King and scores the first fall. 1-0 Dempsey. Regal shows support between the round, but Dempsey attacks King as soon as the match re-starts. He is much more aggressive with knee strikes. King monkey flips Dempsey. King lands badly after being backdropped to the floor. His knee gives out and we cut to commercial. The match resumed after King refused medical attention. He is in control with suplexes, lariats and superkicks. The bell for the second round rings with no pin in the round. 1 – 0 Dempsey. King is limping badly, but Regal fires him up to start the 3rd round. Dempsey goes to work on the injury. He gut wrenches King twice. He follows up with a perfect plex and then back on to the knee with a single leg crab. King gets free and they start strong style blows mid ring. King kicks Dempsey in the head. Regal hands King brass knuckles, but he won’t take them. Dempsey suplexes King and gets the win 2 – 0.

Winner, Charlie Dempsey

King looks on at Regal asking why? Regal consoles King.

Match 3. Brinley Reece VS Zaria

Zaria is the latest wrestler from Australia. This is basically a squash match. Reece tries to fight. Zaria hyperextends her arm. Then punches it back in place. After a backbreaker, it should be over, but Zaria continues to punish Reece. Reece delivers a knee, but she is then suplexed and speared. After an F5 it is over.

Winner, Zaria

Fatal Influence interrupt her celebration. Then Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade come out next. They surround the ring. Kelani Jordan, Guilia and Steph Vaquer come out to add some support. Perez says this still works for them… and then Jordynne Grace‘s music hits and she beelines to the ring. Everything falls apart now. The faces dispose of all the heels, culminating with Roxanne being tossed like a dart to the floor from Zaria and Grace. This sets up a 10 women match next week.

We see Nikkita Lyons walking backstage as we go to break.

Match 4. Kelani Jordan VS Nikkita Lyons

Lyons and Jordan feel each other out until Jordan lands a few aerial moves. Lyons eventually catches her and monkey flips Kelani. She then whips her neck into the ropes. After a suplex, she gets a near fall. Lyons locks on a cobra. Jordan gets free and elbows Lyons and then side kicks her in the head. Lyons then kicks her in the face. Rizzo walks out from the back and glares at Lyons leading to Jordan split legged moonsaulting the distracted Lyons, and getting the win.

Winner, Kelani Jordan

Rizzo attacks Lyons post match. Rizzo has to be pulled off Lyons.

Back from break, Ethan Page is in the ring. He says he is not finished challenging for the NXT title. Ridge Holland comes out complaining everyone is tired of him. Ridge claims he is the next man and he will take the championship. He says Bully is smart to reject the offer. Bully’s music hits and he goes straight to the ring and in Ridge’s face. Bully says it is time for a little talk. He says he didn’t know much about him before 48 hours ago. Now he knows who Ridge is. Bully says his disrespect is going to cost him. Bully then tells Page off. He then tells Ridge he isn’t worthy of a title match. Ridge calls him a nostalgia act. He tells Bully ECW was overrated. He then dismissed Bully he should leave or he will put him in the hospital. They jump Bully and beat on him. Trick Williams comes out and evens the fight. Bully then says he will be his partner next Wednesday night at the ECW Arena.

Grace, Guilia, Jordan, Stephanie and Zaria are together backstage. They are primed for next week, when Rhea Ripley walks in the locker room. Zaria smiles at her fellow country women, Zaria. Ripley is excited by the talent in the room. She tells the 5 of them to blow the roof off the ECW Arena next week.

Jaida Parker cuts a promo on Lola Vice, who she will meet next week. Dawn Marie will be the guest referee.

Before the main event, we see WWE Womens Champion, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriquez smiling. Liv is twirling a bat. Two officials are seen running to a car where we see a bloody Rhea Ripley, unconscious.

Main Event. NXT Tag Team Champions, Nathan Frazier and Axiom VS Cedric Alexander and Je’Von Evans

Cedric and Axiom trade arm drag and twists to start the match. Frazier tags himself in and wants Evans. These guys are going 1000 miles and hour. The fans love the action, even if neither can get an advantage. Eventually Evans hits a palm strike and dropkicks Nathan. Cedric tags in and tells his young partner to calm down. Evans tags back in and works the arm. Frazier gets free and elbows Evans in the face. Frazier refuses a tag and kicks Evans repeatedly. This leads Axiom to tag himself in and glare at his partner. The action spills to the floor and Cedric flies onto Frazier. We go to break. Once back, Axiom and Cedric are in the ring. Cedric has apparently been taking a beating, but he manages a tag. Frazier eats a spinning kicks from Evans and a springboard lariat. He also knocked Axiom to the floor. Axiom runs in the ring and he spears Frazier by accident. Evans almost pins Frazier. Frazier counters with a kick to the head. Axiom delivers a missile drop kick with a Frazier going low on Evans at the same time. Cedric tags in and he sit out powerbombs Axiom. Frazier makes the save.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

