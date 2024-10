Matches announced for next week’s NXT

– Lola Vice vs Jaida Parker in a Hardcore Match with Dawn Marie as The Special Guest Ref

– Trick Williams & Bubba Ray Dudley vs Ethan Page & Ridge Holland

– Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, & The Fatal Influence vs Kelani Jordan, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Jordynne Grace, & Zaria

We got a 10-Woman Tag Team Match going down NEXT WEDNESDAY in Philadelphia!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/WTi3NywY4T — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 30, 2024

