Judas Icarus

Real Name: Christian Kingdon

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Courtenay, BC, Canada

Pro Debut: 2016

Trained By: PWA Academy

Finishing Move: Pendulum Lariat

– Kingdon began his career on the Canadian indies, working for PWA and later for VIPW as ‘Judas Icarus’

– Icarus won the 2017 PWA King of the EX Tournament, defeating Nolan James, Nathan Legacy & Haviko in the 4-way final

– On October 1, 2017, Icarus defeated Nolan James & Mike Becherer in an Elimination Match to win the PWA Pure Title

– On October 28, Icarus defeated Mike Becherer to retain the PWA Pure Title

– On November 18, Icarus fought Scott Steel to a time-limit draw to retain the PWA Pure Title

– On December 16, Icarus defeated Scott Steel in an Iron Man Match to retain the PWA Pure Title

– On January 12, 2018, Icarus fought Nolan James to a no-contest to retain the PWA Pure Title

– On February 2, Icarus defeated Erich Aufleger to retain the PWA Pure Title

– On February 9, Icarus defeated Haviko to retain the PWA Pure Title

– On February 16, Icarus defeated Eli Surge to retain the PWA Pure Title

– On June 2, Icarus defeated Nathan Legacy & Bishop to regain the PWA Pure Title, having lost it a few months earlier

– On June 8, Icarus defeated Nathan Legacy to retain the PWA Pure Title

– On June 15, Icarus defeated Eli Surge to retain the PWA Pure Title

– Between June 29 and July 15, Icarus defended the PWA Pure Title against Bishop, Cat Power, Nathan Legacy, Eli Surge & Mike Becherer

– On July 22, Icarus defeated Red Banner to retain the PWA Pure Title

– On July 27, Icarus defeated Josh Alexander to retain the PWA Pure Title and retained against Tyson Dux the next day

– On August 17, Icarus defeated Scott Steel, Nathan Legacy & Brett Matthews to retain the PWA Pure Title

– Icarus won the 2018 PWA King of the EX Tournament, defeating Nathan Legacy, Jordie Taylor & Krofton in the 4-way final

– On August 24, Icarus defeated Riea Von Slasher to retain the PWA Pure Title

– On October 26, Icarus defeated Krofton in a Trick Or Treat Match to retain the PWA Pure Title and retained against Nolan James the next day

– On November 10, Icarus defeated Liiza Hall by countout to retain the PWA Pure Title

– Icarus won the 2019 ECCW Pacific Cup, defeating Beef Boy in the final

– On January 18, 2020, Icarus defeated Beef Boy, Jeff Cobb & Bandido to win the ECCW Title

– On September 18, 2021, Icarus defeated Travis Williams to win the 365 Global Title

– On October 23, Icarus defeated Elliot Tyler to retain the 365 Global Title

– On December 11, Icarus defeated Eli Surge to retain the 365 Global Title

– On January 14, 2022, Icarus defeated Shareef Morrow to retain the 365 Global Title

– On February 19, Icarus defeated Eddie Osbourne to retain the 365 Global Title

– Icarus made an appearance on AEW Dark in January 2023

– On January 5, 2024, Sinner & Saint (Icarus & Travis Williams) defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) to win the Prestige Tag Team Titles

– On January 14, Sinner & Saint defeated Level X (Dream Girl Ellie & Orion) to win the vacant Smash Tag Team Titles

– On February 25, Sinner & Saint defeated The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) to retain the Prestige Tag Team Titles

– On March 24, Sinner & Saint defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) in a Best Of Three Falls Match to retain the Prestige Tag Team Titles

– On April 7, Sinner & Saint defeated Australian Takeover (Kaz Jordan & Julian Ward) to retain the Smash Tag Team Titles

– On April 20, Icarus defeated CJ Graham & Eric Cairnie to win the 365 Global Title

– On April 21, Sinner & Saint (Icarus & Travis Williams) defeated The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) and The Death Threat Army (KJ Reynolds & Ryan Matthias) to retain the Smash Tag Team Titles

– On April 26, Sinner & Saint defeated Z-Sharpe (Zara Zakher & G Sharpe) to win the PrideStyle Tag Team Titles

– Sinner & Saint made their in-ring debuts for TNA in May 2024

– On June 1, Icarus defeated Daniel Makabe to retain the 365 Global Title

– On June 7, Sinner & Saint (Icarus & Travis Williams) defeated The Hammer Brothers (Jack & Sledge) to retain the Prestige & PrideStyle Tag Team Titles

– On June 30, Sinner & Saint defeated The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) to retain the Smash Tag Team Titles

– On July 12, Sinner & Saint defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas), MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) and Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl) to retain the Prestige Tag Team Titles

– On August 3, Sinner & Saint defeated Fresh Air (Junior Benito & Macrae Martin) to retain the Smash Tag Team Titles

– On August 18, Sinner & Saint defeated The Dub Club (KJ Reynolds & Ryan Matthias) to retain the Smash Tag Team Titles

– On September 29, Sinner & Saint defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) and Violence Is Forever (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini) to retain the Prestige Tag Team Titles

– On October 4, Sinner & Saint defeated Super Smash Brothers (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) to retain the Smash Tag Team Titles

