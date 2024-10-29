Cody Rhodes advocates for a Goldust WWE HOF induct, What is next for Vince McMahon

– In a recent interview with The Schmo, Cody Rhodes reminisced about watching his older brother’s transformation into the iconic Goldust character, which debuted during the 1990s and became a unique part of WWE’s Attitude Era. During the mid-to-late 1990s, Goldust became a character that blurred the lines of traditional wrestling roles, embracing androgyny and playing mind games with his opponents. This fearless portrayal stood out even in an era known for pushing boundaries. For Cody, Dustin’s work as Goldust was an underrated gem of the Attitude Era, deserving of the same recognition that other trailblazing performers have received. As Cody forges his path as WWE’s top champion, his words stand as a heartfelt tribute to his brother’s legacy and a call for Goldust to receive the Hall of Fame induction many fans feel is long overdue.

– Vince McMahon is reportedly preparing to launch a new “entertainment hub company that would financially back, develop and produce film and television productions”. “Several” former #WWE names are said to be involved, including Brad Blum and Kristen Prouty, reports PWInsider. Kevin Dunn reportedly is not involved. The company is expected to be based in Los Angeles if/when it launches.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

