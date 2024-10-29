Bo Dallas on keeping Bray Wyatt’s legacy alive

Bo Dallas is paying homage to his late older brother every time he appears on WWE television these days.

Uncle Howdy of The Wyatt Sicks faction in WWE recently appeared as a guest on the HEADLOCK podcast for an interview, during which he was asked about the special Wyatt edition of the new WWE 2K24 video game that features the debut of a new version of ‘The Fiend’ character that Wyatt portrayed in the past.

“It’s words can’t explain, really,” Dallas said. “I mean, everything involving this has all felt like it.”

Dallas continued, “Everything that I’ve done and that we’ve done is to pay tribute to my brother and to keep his legacy alive. The fact that they’re giving me the opportunity to keep that going and to let my brother’s vision of where he was going with his character still come to life after he’s gone, I can’t think of anything more important than that. I’m honored and happy, and I just want to keep this rolling because it’s keeping me going.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

