AJ Styles on the TNA Hall of Fame, Goldberg note

– PWInsider reports that Bill Goldberg will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this Saturday for WWE ‘Crown Jewel’.

– AJ Styles confirms that HE made the decision not to go into the TNA Hall of Fame because he is still an active wrestler..

I’m still an active wrestler…I hope. I made the decision not to go into the TNA HOF, not WWE. I appreciate TNA, but I don’t want to go into any HOF as long as I’m still active. My choice https://t.co/lvXCMG4pki — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) October 29, 2024

