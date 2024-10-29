AJ Styles on the TNA Hall of Fame, Goldberg note

Oct 29, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– PWInsider reports that Bill Goldberg will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this Saturday for WWE ‘Crown Jewel’.

– AJ Styles confirms that HE made the decision not to go into the TNA Hall of Fame because he is still an active wrestler..

