Viewership for Smackdown, Rikishi makes a Jacob Fatu predictions, MLW signs announcer

– Play-by-play announcer Joe Dombrowski signs a multi-year extension with #MLW, ensuring he will remain with the company for the foreseeable future.

Source: Outsports

– While speaking on the latest edition of the Off The Top podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi spoke about Jacob Fatu’s future in WWE while also hinting at a babyface run. He said “Well, there you go. Could it be that Jacob goes babyface? Even if they were to put him against…I’m just going to say Bron Breakker. If they put Jacob against Bron, I can almost tell you Jacob’s…probably people are going to turn Jacob babyface,” Rikishi speculated. “And Jacob’s going to snap one day on these guys [The Bloodline]. When they show his eyes, when they show his hands together, man, he’s praying to Solo or he’s just praying that he don’t relapse…that he don’t mess this up with these cats right here.”

– Smackdown viewership for Friday, 1,418,000 viewer average, P18-49: 0.43

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

