TNA announces matches for Halloween edition of Impact

The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT began taking shape on Saturday evening.

During the TNA Bound For Glory 2024 pay-per-view on October 26, matches were announced for the special Halloween episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ on October 31.

Scheduled for the post-Bound For Glory installment of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV prime time Thursday night program are the following matches:

* Hammerstone & Jake Something vs. Sami Callihan & PCO

* El Hijo Del Vikingo Will Be In Action

* First Class vs. The Rascalz

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

