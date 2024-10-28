JBL a part owner of the AAA promotion, Nemeth not focused on WWE hall of fame

Oct 28, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

JBL is now part of the new ownership team for AAA:

– While speaking on Busted Open, Nic Nemeth’s co-host Dave LaGreca mentioned how he and other fans want Nemeth to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Nemeth admitted that thoughts of the Hall of Fame don’t occupy his mind as much as other aspects of his WWE career.

