JBL a part owner of the AAA promotion, Nemeth not focused on WWE hall of fame

– JBL is now part of the new ownership team for AAA:

As part of the new ownership team for the most famous wrestling organization in Mexican history, Triple AAA @luchalibreaaa -it’s going to be a global takeover. We are going to make Mexico great. I’m everywhere? Not yet, but I will be. https://t.co/dgz1uv3ITG — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) October 27, 2024

– While speaking on Busted Open, Nic Nemeth’s co-host Dave LaGreca mentioned how he and other fans want Nemeth to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Nemeth admitted that thoughts of the Hall of Fame don’t occupy his mind as much as other aspects of his WWE career.

