Irvin says Ricochet was called a jobber by WWE fans, Russo criticizes The Bloodline storyline

Samantha Irvin says Ricochet finally has a job he enjoys after fans trashed him for being a jobber in WWE

– While speaking on The Brand, former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized The Bloodline storyline. He said “I’m reading on the internet with this Bloodline, like there are two or three more Samoans lined up. I’m like ‘My God, Heyman wasn’t lying when he said it was the top of the third two years ago.’ We’re just gonna keep bringing in Samoans and just keep running this gameplan for like how long? I’m so over it and I’m so freaking tired of it. When you’re clearly replacing an A-team with a B-team and then we’re supposed to believe that weaker B-team is gonna go over at the end. It makes the whole thing such a massive waste of time.”

