HBK with the North American Champion (photo), Maria Kanellis update

Oct 28, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Shawn Michaels with the new NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley.

– Maria Kanellis revealed that she’s headed back to the hospital after being released following adrenal gland surgery. As reported, Kanellis underwent surgery for a mass on her gland last week. Kanellis posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to note she was returning to the hospital due to pain and nausea.

Kanellis wrote:

