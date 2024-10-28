HBK with the North American Champion (photo), Maria Kanellis update

– Shawn Michaels with the new NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley.

Big night for Fatal Influence, even bigger night for @FallonHenleyWWE! Congratulations to your new NXT Women’s North American Champion! pic.twitter.com/49cZjg6pG7 — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) October 28, 2024

– Maria Kanellis revealed that she’s headed back to the hospital after being released following adrenal gland surgery. As reported, Kanellis underwent surgery for a mass on her gland last week. Kanellis posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to note she was returning to the hospital due to pain and nausea.

Kanellis wrote:

Back to the hospital. Pain in my neck, spine and head has gotten substantially worse. I can’t stand up straight without pain and nausea. I just wanted to be done with issues. Trying to stay positive. pic.twitter.com/P1nk7Rpbat — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) October 27, 2024

