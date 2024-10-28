Finn Balor and JD McDonagh at OTT’s tenth year anniversary event

The WWE World Tag Team champions, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day made a rare indie appearance in Dublin, Ireland.

The two took part in OTT’s Tenth Year Anniversary event at the National Stadium and defeated Matthew Smyth and Sean Guinness of The Social Elite in front of a packed crowd.

Both are OTT alumni and received a massive ovation when they were introduced for the main event match, with the crowd even singing along to The Judgment Day’s theme song The Other Side, performed by Alter Bridge.

Former WWE Superstars Big Damo and Rene Dupree were also part of the show in the other main event, with Big Damo retaining the OTT World title.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

