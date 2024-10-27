Ric Flair comments on the passing of his stepson

Oct 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @RicFlairNatrBoy

Ric Flair comments on the passing of his stepson Sebastian Kidder.

Ric Flair’s stepson, Sebastian Kidder ended his own life at 24. His mother Wendy Barlow confirmed to TMZ Sports, saying the family is heartbroken.

Kidder died after suffering a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon at the family home in Georgia. Police are currently investigating.

“I am devastated and shocked. This is an epidemic with your young men. And mental health…” Barlow told TMZ

The circumstances leading up to Sebastian’s death are currently unclear.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Dream Girl Ellie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal