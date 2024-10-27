Ric Flair comments on the passing of his stepson

I Have Spent Hours Wondering What To Say. After Hearing The News Of Sebastian’s Passing, I Can Only Imagine What Wendy & Paul Are Going Through Having Lost A Son Approximately The Same Age In 2013. I Know The Pain Of Your Loss Will Be With You The Rest Of Your Life. I Still Every… pic.twitter.com/yvJE4ownOQ — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 28, 2024

️ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 28, 2024

Ric Flair’s stepson, Sebastian Kidder ended his own life at 24. His mother Wendy Barlow confirmed to TMZ Sports, saying the family is heartbroken.

Kidder died after suffering a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon at the family home in Georgia. Police are currently investigating.

“I am devastated and shocked. This is an epidemic with your young men. And mental health…” Barlow told TMZ

The circumstances leading up to Sebastian’s death are currently unclear.

