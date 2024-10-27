Matt Hardy comments on an emotional night, possible TNA injury

– El Hijo del Vikingo appeared to suffer a leg injury during tonight’s TNA Impact taping.

Vikingo was stretchered off by legitimate EMS after hitting the ground hard from a corkscrew moonsault.

– The Hardy Boyz comment on their emotional Tag Chanpionship win at TNA Bound For Glory

When it finally set in that we’re the TNA World Tag Team Champions.. Following our insane 35 min #FullMetalMayhem #TLC match, we went straight to the post-show meet & greet & signed 1,000 autographs in 3 hours. This is us leaving the arena after 2am in the morning. Thanks for… pic.twitter.com/njZe8BDcW9 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 27, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

