Matt Hardy comments on an emotional night, possible TNA injury

Oct 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– El Hijo del Vikingo appeared to suffer a leg injury during tonight’s TNA Impact taping.

Vikingo was stretchered off by legitimate EMS after hitting the ground hard from a corkscrew moonsault.

– The Hardy Boyz comment on their emotional Tag Chanpionship win at TNA Bound For Glory

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Dream Girl Ellie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal