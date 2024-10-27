Halloween Havok, 10/27/24

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from Halloween Havok! NXT coverage begins at 6:30pm. Vic Joseph and Booker T are on the call.

NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ethan Page — Devil’s Playground Match

North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Oba Femi Femi — Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match

Women’s North American Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Fatal Influence

Ambulance Match: Ridge Holland vs. Andre Chase

Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

Ambulance Match: Ridge Holland vs. Andre Chase

Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

Bully Ray and Dave Legreca are shockingly helping the pre show. Busted Open Radio is on NXT. The regular crew are inside on a an offsite location in Stamford. Sam Roberts and Megan Morant are handling the main pre show coverage. Ridge Holland and Bully Ray had an interesting exchange. Bully Ray is going by Bubba Ray on the telecast.

Match 1. North American Champion, Tony D’Angelo (representing The D’Angelo Family) VS Oba Femi … Tables Ladders and Chairs Match

The fight starts right away. The match spills to the floor and Tony spears Femi threw the barricade. He follows that up with grabbing the ladder. Femi gets a chair and greets Tony with it repeatedly in the ring. Femi tosses Tony into the prone ladder in the corner. He then ties him up in it, smashing his head into the rungs. He then slams D’Angelo onto the ladder. He grabs a table from under the ring. He props it up in the corner. Tony slips a powerslam, but is back elbowed violently threw the table in the corner. That was nasty. Femi grabs a crow bar. Tony blocks it with a chair for a moment. He loses the chair and Femi cross faces Tony with the bar. Tony stands up and backs Femi to the corner, but Oba elbows him in the back of the head. Tony blocks a powerbomb and backdrops Femi. Tony spinebusters Femi for a long two count. He then retrieves a table. Femi F5’s D’Angelo upon his return to the ring. Tony comes up with a bad wheel. Femi zip ties D’Angelo to the bottom rope. The Family comes out lend a hand, but they are all disposed of by Femi. Rizzo stands over Tony and Femi walks her out of the ring, but he stalks her. She grabs the crowbar. He takes it, but Tony gets free and spears Femi off the apron threw a ladder balanced on the floor. Both land hard but reenter the ring. Femi lands a pop up powerbomb back in the ring for a two count. The Family attack Femi and hit a shattered machine with a chair. Tony finishes off Femi with a powerbomb threw a table.

Winner by pinfall, and still North American Champion, Tony D’Angelo

The Family stand tall.

Lexis King is questioned about a cornerman for Tuesday’s Match with Heritage Cup Champion, Charlie Dempsey. King says he is trying to change his identity, but nobody wants to help him. Just then Steven Regal walks up and says he will do. King is humbled and grateful.

Match 2. Cora Jade and NXT Womens Champion, Roxanne Perez VS Guilia and Stephanie Vaquer

Perez and Jade are dressed the same, but came out separately. Steph and Jade start the match. Steph whips her to Guilia who tags in and drops the double axe. Steph tags right back in, as does Perez. The two shove each other. Perez and Vaquer take turns taking each other down. Each get some impressive pin attempts. Vaquer lands the scissor/head/knee drive. Guilia tags in and lands a basement dropkick after a Steph 619. Perez is then rolled up into an STF. Steph locks Jade into the same hold. The ref calls for the hold to be broken. Guilia delivers a missile dropkick to Perez. The ref is distracted and Jade and Perez double team Guilia. The advantage is carried on once the ref stops the illegal advance. Jade locks on a rear headlock. Guilia gets to her feet and armdrags Jade. Jade stops that with a stiff right. Perez tags in, but Guilia fights them off. She throws some serious forearms. Perez fight back strong style and they both go down. Guilia manages a tag. Steph lands a top rope cross body. she repeatedly head butts Jade and dragon whips Perez for a two count. All four end up in the ring. The faces lnad head butts, but Jade and Perez land high risk moves spilling the match to the floor. Perez locks on a cross face on Vaquer. They end up on the top rope. Perez rannas her off. Jade goes to the top and swantons Vaquer. Guilia makes the save and plants Perez. Jade suplexes Guilia. Steph and Jade are legal in the ring and Steph backdrops Jade. Guilia hits a big knee after tagging in. Jade is crotched by Guilia. She then double underhooks Perez off the top. Steph moonsaults her and it is over.

Winners, Stephanie Vaquer and Guilia

Zaria is shown looking down at the landscape of the Womens division from the top of the arena.

Je’Von Evan and Cedric Alexander are shown backstage. They have a shot next week at the tag belts.

Bubba Ray and Dave LeGreca run down the happenings so far with the live crowd. Bubba seems to forget Zaria’s name. That was funny.

Match 3. Ambulance Match. Ridge Holland VS Andre Chase

This is just a brawl. It spills to the floor. Ridge is in his element and throws Chase against the ambulance. The object is to toss your foe into the ambulance and shut the door. Andre sprays Ridge with a fire extinguisher. Ridge suplexes Andre on the floor. He then runs him over with a stretcher. Ridge then slams him on it. They end up back in the ring and Ridge suplexes Chase. Ridge ends up with a cane and he beats Andre with it. He also grabs a chair and a second cane for good measure. He beats Andre over the back with the chair and then opens the chair mid ring. Andre ends up sitting in the chair, but he stands up and trips Ridge into the chair face first. He then beats Ridge with a cane. After doing a series of stomps, he mounts the ropes and splashes Ridge. He then hits him with a chair. The match spills to the floor and Ridge shifts the momentum with a slam. He peals back the safety mat next. Andre blocks a power bomb and backdrops Ridge on the hard floor. He then spears him with the stretcher repeatedly. Andre goes to far and gets double choked. They end up on the announce table and Andre DDTs Ridge. The crowd calls for a second, but Ridge is dead weight. Andre puts Ridge on the stretcher, but Ridge falls off, and then whips Andre into the steal stairs. Andre is placed on the stretcher next. Ridge pulls him to the ambulance. Chase’s body gives out and he spills to the floor. Chase wakes up and throws a pumpkin at Ridge. Chase moonsaults Ridge from the top of the ambulance. He then throws Ridge in. Ridge blocks the door and rakes Chase’s eyes. Ridge slingshots Chase into the door and lands the redeemer. He tosses Chase in and its over.

Winner, Ridge Holland

Axiom and Frazier are shown arguing in the back. They will defend their tag belts against Cedric and Evans. Axiom seems to be fed up with Frazier. Ava is then shown talking about the more matches that will be held at the ECW Arena on Tuesday.

Match 4. Women’s North American Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Fatal Influence

Gauntlet Match. Jasmine Nyx Vs Kelani Jordan is match 1. Nyx starts hot and lands a bulldog. Jordan reverses a cradle suplex. She Angle slams Nyx. After a 450 it is over. Jacy Jane heads out next. Jordan catches her on the floor. She takes her out and then splashes her in the ring for a two count. Jane kicks Jordan, but Kelani lands a kick of her own. Jane then puts Kelani in the tree of woe and works her over with kicks. She stays on the offense with the ground and pound. Kelani trips Jane, but eats a Jane high knee. Jane then goes to a rear headlock on the mat. Jane hits a neckbreaker next. Kelani scores with a surprise rollup for the pin. Fallon Henley runs in after Jane attacks Kelani after the pin. Henley was best friends with Jordan at one point and this is personal. Henley lands some big punches and chops. She gets a pin attempt off a basement diving forearm. Kelani gets a pinfall off a reverse suplex. The two get to their feet and trade blows. Jordan lands a back hand spring back elbow. Henley lands a blockbuster after a lariat. Kelani plants Henley with an Impaler. Nyx breaks up a pin. Jane is out next. Kelani misses a 450 and Henley kicks her in the head and gets the pin.

Winner and new North American Womens Champ, Fallon Henley

Zaria’s music hits and the arena goes black. She is shown in the ring and takes out all of Fatal Influence. He F5s Henley before staring at the crowd.

The Family are ready to celebrate after their win tonight, but Rizzo wants revenge for who jumped her last Tuesday. LeGreca and Bubba Ray discuss the title change they just saw. He also mentioned Ridge Holland, who comes back out to tell off Bully Ray again. Bully warns Ridge to get out of his face. Ridge walks off. Bully did remember Zaria’s name this time. Tatum Paxley comes out and spins the wheel and says she wants a casket match on Tuesday.

Match 5. Main Event Ethan Page VS NXT Champion, Trick Williams (Anything Goes, Falls Count Anywhere, Devil’s Playground Match)

Ethan jumps Trick during the introductions. He is all over Trick with knee drives and punches. He grabs a chair. Trick grabs a chair as well. They slam chairs and Ethan loses his and Trick levels Page in the back. The match spills to the floor. Page mocks Vic Joseph. Trick puts a pumpkin on Ethan’s head and kicks him silly. Back on the floor, Trick gets a ladder and chair. He dumps Page face first on the ladder. The fight spills into the crowd and they brawl around the building. Trick gloats to much with the crowd and Page hits him with a trash can. Trick then backdrops Page on the can. He gets a two count. Joseph mentions this type of match is nothing new for Page (from his indy days.) Page goes to work with the chair and then DDT’s him on it when they get back to ringside. Back in the ring, Page uses the chair on Trick’s back again. He then sidewalk slams him on the opened chair, mid ring. Page then throws Trick off the top rope onto the chair. His attack is on Trick’s back. Trick lands a desperation DDT. This gives him a moment to reset. The two trade blows mid ring, but a few Trick shots and a slapback. He mises a splash, but lands a Trick shot. Page kicks out and rolls under the ropes. Page grabs a bag and tosses it in the ring. Page dumps the bag of nuts and bolts. Trick slips free and lands a jumping neck breaker on the nuts and bolts. Page flees to the floor. Trick follows, but Page is ready and rams his head into the steal ring post. Page grabs the ring step, but Trick cuts him off and then exposes the announce table. Page stops him and plants Trick’s face on the steps. Page then Ego’s Edge from the stairs to the table. The table collapses and Page gets a two count. Trick is bleeding from the mouth and the ref calls for medical help. The ref holds off Page. Trick gets to his feet and refuses help. Page then slams Trick on the stairs. They are in the ring now with the stairs. Trick slips away and rock bottoms Ethan on the stairs. Trick then goes for the stairs again, but Page crotches him. Trick then crotches Page. Trick then hits Page with the stairs and then a trick shot for the win.

Winner and still NXT Champion, Trick Williams

Trick stands tall after the win, but Ridge Holland attacks Trick. Page cuts off Ridge and tells him to do it right. Bubba Ray comes in and clears the ring.

