Final NXT Halloween Havoc card
NXT Halloween Havoc 2024: Match Card, How to Watch, Start Time, and More.
Location: Giant Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania.
Where to watch:
– Peacock Streaming Service – United States
– Sony Liv – India
– Rest all the countries can watch it on WWE Network
NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 Date & Start time:
– 27th Oct 2024 – 06:30 pm EST, United States
– 27th Oct 2024 – 11:30 pm BST, United Kingdom & Nigeria
– 28th Oct 2024 – 09:30 am ACT, Australia
– 28th Oct 2024 – 04:00 am IST, India
NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 Match Card:
– Trick Williams (c) vs. Ethan Page – Devil’s Playground Match for the NXT Championship
– Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland – Ambulance Match
– Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Oba Femi – Tables, Ladders & Scares Match for the NXT North American Championship
– Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade vs. Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer.
– Kelanie Jordan (c) vs. One Member of Fatal Influence – NXT Women’s North American Championship