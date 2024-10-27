Final NXT Halloween Havoc card

NXT Halloween Havoc 2024: Match Card, How to Watch, Start Time, and More.

Location: Giant Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Where to watch:

– Peacock Streaming Service – United States

– Sony Liv – India

– Rest all the countries can watch it on WWE Network

NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 Date & Start time:

– 27th Oct 2024 – 06:30 pm EST, United States

– 27th Oct 2024 – 11:30 pm BST, United Kingdom & Nigeria

– 28th Oct 2024 – 09:30 am ACT, Australia

– 28th Oct 2024 – 04:00 am IST, India

NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 Match Card:

– Trick Williams (c) vs. Ethan Page – Devil’s Playground Match for the NXT Championship

– Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland – Ambulance Match

– Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Oba Femi – Tables, Ladders & Scares Match for the NXT North American Championship

– Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade vs. Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer.

– Kelanie Jordan (c) vs. One Member of Fatal Influence – NXT Women’s North American Championship

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

