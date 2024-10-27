Crown Jewel 2024 sold out

Next week’s Crown Jewel is officially sold out and no more tickets are available for purchase through the WeBook.com website.

Tickets were as cheap as 50 SAR, the equivalent of $14 and went all the way up to 1,000 SAR, or $265 for ringside. Regardless of attendance and gate revenue, WWE gets paid $50 million per show in Saudi Arabia, which is way more than any show, including WrestleMania, generates for the company.

There are still tickets for the Raw taping the following day. The show is also close to a complete sell out, with the only tickets remaining costing 70 SAR, or $19.

Both events are at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

