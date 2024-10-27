Cora Jade working on an AJ Lee return, Jordynne Grace on dropping the Knockouts title

– Cora Jade says she and Roxanne Perez are “always badgering” CM Punk about a potential AJ Lee WWE return:

“I’m working on it. Me and Roxy are always badgering him (CM Punk) about it. I know he is doing it to her as well, so we’ll see. If it happens, you’ll have to thank me.”

(TV Insider)

– Jordynne Grace comments on losing the TNA Knockouts Championship at Bound For Glory

…

What you accept in victory, you must be willing to accept in defeat. No one I’d rather lose to than my best friend. pic.twitter.com/vYgENodzHT — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) October 27, 2024

