Cora Jade working on an AJ Lee return, Jordynne Grace on dropping the Knockouts title

Oct 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Cora Jade says she and Roxanne Perez are “always badgering” CM Punk about a potential AJ Lee WWE return:

“I’m working on it. Me and Roxy are always badgering him (CM Punk) about it. I know he is doing it to her as well, so we’ll see. If it happens, you’ll have to thank me.”

(TV Insider)

– Jordynne Grace comments on losing the TNA Knockouts Championship at Bound For Glory

