Cora Jade working on an AJ Lee return, Jordynne Grace on dropping the Knockouts title
– Cora Jade says she and Roxanne Perez are “always badgering” CM Punk about a potential AJ Lee WWE return:
“I’m working on it. Me and Roxy are always badgering him (CM Punk) about it. I know he is doing it to her as well, so we’ll see. If it happens, you’ll have to thank me.”
(TV Insider)
– Jordynne Grace comments on losing the TNA Knockouts Championship at Bound For Glory
…
What you accept in victory, you must be willing to accept in defeat.
No one I’d rather lose to than my best friend. pic.twitter.com/vYgENodzHT
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) October 27, 2024