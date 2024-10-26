Updated WWE Crown Jewel card
Final WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Match Card:
– Roman Reigns & The Usos Vs. The Bloodline – Six Man Tag Team Match (Spoiler)
– Cody Rhodes Vs. Gunther – Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.
– Liv Morgan Vs. Nia Jax – Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.
– Randy Orton Vs. Kevin Owens.
– Seth Rollins Vs. Bronson Reed
– LA Knight (c) Vs. Carmelo Hayes Vs. Andrade – Triple Threat Match for the US Championship.
– Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) Vs. Damage CTRL Vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven Vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson – Women’s Tag Team Championships.