Updated WWE Crown Jewel card

Final WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Match Card:

– Roman Reigns & The Usos Vs. The Bloodline – Six Man Tag Team Match (Spoiler)

– Cody Rhodes Vs. Gunther – Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.

– Liv Morgan Vs. Nia Jax – Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

– Randy Orton Vs. Kevin Owens.

– Seth Rollins Vs. Bronson Reed

– LA Knight (c) Vs. Carmelo Hayes Vs. Andrade – Triple Threat Match for the US Championship.

– Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) Vs. Damage CTRL Vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven Vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson – Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

