Tony D’Angelo teases bringing the F.B.I., Willow Nightingale to miss CMLL show

Oct 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Tony D’Angelo teases bringing the F.B.I to NXT in the old ECW arena on Nov 6

“With all the history that the F.B.I has in that building with ECW…I think it would be great for the D’Angelo family to work with the FBI. We’ll see what Nunzio is doing, maybe I’ll give him a call. I know a few guys he works with, so maybe we can put something together.”

Source: Tony D’Angelo via SI

– Willow Nightingale will not be competing at Arena Coliseo tomorrow due to a concussion she suffered during the Amazonas Grand Prix last night.

