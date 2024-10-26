Live coverage of TNA’s Bound for Glory

Live from the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan, TNA Wrestling presents Bound For Glory 2024 on pay-per-view.

RESULTS:

– Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance (with The Personal Concierge) defeated Xia Brookside and Brinley Reece by pinfall

– Frankie Kazarian wins the Call Your Shot Gauntlet on Countdown to Bound For Glory

– Speedball Mike Bailey defeats El Hijo Del Vikingo to retain the TNA X Division Title at Bound For Glory

– Spitfire defeated Wendy Choo & Rosemary to retain the TNA World Tag Team Titles

After the match, Rosemary spears Choo

– Josh Alexander defeated Steve Maclin

– PCO defeated Matt Cardona to retain the TNA Digital & Canadian International Championship in Monster’s Ball at Bound For Glory

– Mike Santana defeated Moose

—

"There is only one true king of TNA, and that’s Bob MF Ryder" @TheEricYoung Watch The Countdown to #TNABoundForGlory LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/Dn6uBfRH66 pic.twitter.com/U2jOsvn7EF — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 26, 2024

TNA proudly welcomes @Rhyno313 into the TNA Hall of Fame! Watch The Countdown to #TNABoundForGlory LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/Dn6uBfR9gy pic.twitter.com/Ut2hto0Glu — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 26, 2024

