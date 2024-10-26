Live coverage of TNA’s Bound for Glory

Oct 26, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Live from the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan, TNA Wrestling presents Bound For Glory 2024 on pay-per-view.

RESULTS:

– Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance (with The Personal Concierge) defeated Xia Brookside and Brinley Reece by pinfall

– Frankie Kazarian wins the Call Your Shot Gauntlet on Countdown to Bound For Glory

– Speedball Mike Bailey defeats El Hijo Del Vikingo to retain the TNA X Division Title at Bound For Glory

– Spitfire defeated Wendy Choo & Rosemary to retain the TNA World Tag Team Titles

After the match, Rosemary spears Choo

– Josh Alexander defeated Steve Maclin

– PCO defeated Matt Cardona to retain the TNA Digital & Canadian International Championship in Monster’s Ball at Bound For Glory

– Mike Santana defeated Moose

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Aurora Teves

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal