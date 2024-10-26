Cornette on the upcoming election (video), Trump uses Undertaker’s music at a rally

– Jim Cornette posted…

– Donald Trump recently did The Undertaker’s podcast. During his extended entrance at a Michigan rally, Trump had The Undertaker’s music playing in the background.

BREAKING Trump stuns the World by walking out in Gold and Black MAGA to his Michigan rally

Donald Trump just finished his 3 hour interview with Joe Rogan a few hours ago. WOW

Trump’s Aura is unmatched. Kamala just can’t compete or keep up with the GOAT pic.twitter.com/mgLWlW3Fze

— Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) October 26, 2024