Cornette on the upcoming election (video), Trump uses Undertaker’s music at a rally
– Jim Cornette posted…
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) October 25, 2024
– Donald Trump recently did The Undertaker’s podcast. During his extended entrance at a Michigan rally, Trump had The Undertaker’s music playing in the background.
BREAKING Trump stuns the World by walking out in Gold and Black MAGA to his Michigan rally
Donald Trump just finished his 3 hour interview with Joe Rogan a few hours ago. WOW
Trump’s Aura is unmatched. Kamala just can’t compete or keep up with the GOAT pic.twitter.com/mgLWlW3Fze
— Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) October 26, 2024
Well, at least Trump using Taker’s funeral dirge is fitting, because if DonOld loses again, this time to Kamala, I’d definitively say that, in a bad way, Trump becomes politically untouchable. And, his MAGA endorsement becomes the political kiss of death for any politician dumb enough to accept it.
Trump is sending a message to Harris and the neocon socialists – Rest in peace!
Poor Corny. The FBI crime stats were revised upwards after the initial govcorp news cycle. He has no idea on economics and finance, especially involving the oversupply of credit to Wall Street, and probably needs those food stamps he often chastised people for back in the day. The last four years are an embarrassment as the US allies often look dumbfounded whenever Biden or Harris speak, and the rivals to the US wish for another four years of the same under Harris. Lies spoken by the liars, mimicked by Corny shows how broken his psyche has truly become. In order to become great again, the people must choose MAGA, as the word great is in the acronym.
I’d advise Corny to get in touch with Mick “one too many chair shots to the head” Foley and our resident sock hydra, then book a joint session with a psychologist to help them with their TDS.
