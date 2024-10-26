Cody Rhodes says WrestleMania 41 will be “unexpected” and “unequivocally” top WrestleMania 40

While in Las Vegas to promote the WrestleMania 41 tickets which came out earlier today, WWE champion Cody Rhodes said that what happens at WrestleMania 41 will top WrestleMania 40.

“At WrestleMania 40, we finished the story. Now going to WrestleMania 41, we have to top it,” Cody said. “Here’s what I say, without giving anything away. What happens at WrestleMania 41 won’t match up with all the rumors you see out there, I think it will be unexpected and 100% unequivocally will top WrestleMania 40.”

There have been several rumors for WrestleMania 41, including The Rock also not being there. That was a rumor that The Rock himself quickly shot down and said not to believe the “BS” that people put out online.

The cheapest WrestleMania ticket available is $940 plus taxes and fees at the moment and the most expensive is $15,000 plus taxes and fees.

