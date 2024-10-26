AEW Collision

October 26, 2024

Commentators: Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuiness

Live from: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

The show opens up with a video package recapping what happened at the end of this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. We then get exclusive footage of what happened immediately following the show, where Orange Cassidy is shown screaming at Daniel Garcia and telling him that he knew this would happen. Garcia then tells Cassidy he had to do something about it now and Cassidy says he will take care of this next Wednesday. Cassidy then leaves the ring.

Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness then welcomes us to the show and we get the entrances of the first match of the night, which is a Singles Match. Schiavone addresses the audience, saying Chuck Taylor is still recuperating in a hospital. McGuinness then sends his best wishes to Taylor and teases his interview with Yuta.

Bobby Cruise is your ring announcer.

Singles Match

“Switchblade” Jay White w/Juice Robinson Vs Shane Taylor w/AEW Pure Champion Lee Moriarty.

The match starts off with both men circling each other and locking up. Taylor overpowers White and sends him into the corner. Taylor then breaks the hold and White dodges a clothesline. Taylor then shoves White down and White rolls to the outside to consult with Robinson, then returns to the ring. White then dodges another clothesline after another lock up and gets Taylor in a side headlock. Taylor then shoves White away, but White manages to hit a chop block following by a dropkick to the knee. Taylor is on his knees and on the receiving end of some chops. Taylor then gets to his feet, but White sends him back down with punches.

Moriarty then gets up on the apron to distract White, allowing Taylor to hit a punch to White’s jaw. Taylor has White’s throat against the bottom rope and leans on him with a knee before hitting him with stomps. Taylor then goes to the ring apron and hits a leg drop on White across the ring apron. Taylor then takes White down. White then manages to evade a splash by Taylor and hits Taylor with a couple of dragon screw leg whips. White then hits Taylor with some chops. White then hits Taylor with another dragon screw, but Taylor makes his way to the corner to fight back. White then hits Taylor with a DDT for a near fall.

White with chops and kicks and tries a sunset flip but no avail and Taylor lands but missed, spinning ankle drag on Taylor, White sends Taylor into the corner, then punches to Taylor, Dragon screw leg whip on Taylor, knee bar stunner on Taylor, DDT by White, White with running chops and a takedown by Taylor with a side slam for a two count, White goes for a German Suplex but a back elbow, but White collects with a side suplex, Urinagi by White for a two count. Running knee lift by Shane Taylor connects but his knee buckles and then Jay White hits the Blade Runner for the win.

Winner via Pinfall “Switchblade” Jay White.

After the match White gets on the microphone and says Taylor hits a lot harder than a lot of people, Hangman hits a lot harder and I get under his skin and you are hell bent on coming after me, and how good Hangman is supposed to be but I am better than you and I am 4-1 against you so you can’t say anything, you want to lasso me but if you miss it will be your last chance at redemption but want to give you one more chance so me vs “Hangman” Adam Page at Full Gear.

We then head to the back, where Ricochet talks about his match against Lio Rush later tonight. Ricochet addresses MVP’s history with him before Lio Rush shows up, telling Ricochet not to think he’s special because MVP offered him a business card. Ricochet then insists he has no business with MVP, leading Rush to tell him not to overlook him as a loss means there will be no International Title shot for Ricochet, just a one-way ticket to the back of the line. Rush then walks away as Ricochet says he’ll see him in the ring and we get a hype video package for upcoming AEW shows.

Commercial break

We then see Kyle Fletcher address his statement from Dynamite, hoping that Will Ospreay will show up before saying he will head to Collision in Philadelphia next week looking to prove he is the prototype of what a star should be.

Women’s Singles Match

“Superbad” Penelope Ford Vs Robyn Renegade

The match starts off with Ford sending Renegade to the corner. Ford then hits Renegade with a standing moonsault and gets a near fall. Ford then hits Renegade with a stunner and gets another near fall. Ford then starts choking Renegade out and Renegade fights Ford off and goes for a pin, but Ford kicks out.

Ford then hits Renegade with a lariat and delivers some punches on her, then drives her knee into her back. Renegade then starts to fight back and hits Ford with a DDT and goes for a cover, but Ford kicks out. Ford then hits Renegade with a kick. Ford then puts Renegade in a Muta Lock and Renegade taps out.

Winner via Submission Penelope Ford

After the match Jamie Hayter appears on the screen and says November 6 on Dynamite and will you be there because you know I will be.

Backstage The Outrunners and FTR are with Lexy Nair and Dax and Cash says you begin the road for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Tag Team Match

MxM Collection – Mansoor and Mason Madden Vs The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum)

Mansoor and Truth start the match and pushing match, Poses switched between the two, and then Truth takes down Mansoor, blind tag, Madden in and tosses Truth across the ring, Madden and Floyd do a test of strength but Madden overpowers Floyd, knee to mid section, Magnum tagged in and alternating drop kicks to Madden, Mansoor in and tossed to the outside into the arms of Madden.

Outrunners to the outside and then send Mansoor into barricade and Floyd sends Madden into the steps, back in the ring, takedown on Mansoor and a roll up for a two count. Magnum sends Mansoor into corner who blind tags Madden and does a rollup but Madden in and kicks Floyd, Manhattan Drop by Mansoor, then a Hip Check by Madden and then boot to Floyd on the ring apron, double kick to Floyd with a axe kick by Madden for a two count. pose by MxM, but double elbow drop missed and Truth Magnum tagged in and scoop slam on Mansoor then attempt on Madden but didn’t happen, back body drop on Mansoor, Madden goes for a double chokeslam, double scoop slam, and then drops Madden onto Mansoor then double elbow by Outrunners, Double team by MxM for a two count, Total Recall Slam on Mansoor for the win.

Winners via Pinfall The Outrunners – Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd

We see the interview between Nigel McGuinness and Wheeler Yuta.

Nigel McGuinness sits down with Wheeler Yuta to try and understand why he did want he did to Bryan Danielson. Nigel says he’s putting his personal feelings for Danielson aside for this. Yuta didn’t just try to end his career, Danielson was at risk of permanent brain damage. He wants to hear the words out of Yuta’s mouth, because Yuta will have to deal with the repercussions from those actions for the rest of his life.

Yuta is incredulous – Nigel has dreamt of ending Danielson’s career for years. No, Nigel refutes that, he just wanted to be known as the better wrestler. Yuta says the American Dragon we knew was dead long before Wrestle Dream. Nigel says Yuta has stepped across a line, so where does it stop? Yuta says he doesn’t do it because he enjoys it, he does it because he has to. Without Pac, Claudio, Moxley, where would Yuta be? They do what they have to do, for the greater good. Yuta storms off.

Commercial break

When we return we see Jake Roberts with LFI and he says FTR can’t stay in the ring with LFI and says we will work on injuring the arm.

Singles Match

Ricochet Vs Lio Rush

Winner via Pinfall Ricochet

Backstage: Harley Cameron is with Lexy Nair and has her face painted as a cat and questions Thunder Rosa and says she is better, Thunder Rosa appears and says I need to teach you a lesson and then says show you what this paint means and leaves.

Commercial break

