WrestleMania 41 tickets on sale to general public today

WrestleMania 41 tickets officially go on general sale today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on Ticketmaster.com after two days of pre-sale which saw thousands of tickets sold at eye-popping prices.

Tickets were originally priced $450, $650, $850, $1,000, $1,400, $2,000, $3,000, $5,000, and $10,000, but Ticketmaster is using dynamic pricing for the show due to the huge demand, inflating the prices by over 100% in most sections. There’s also the addition of a service fee, facility fee, order processing fee, and the Las Vegas Live Entertainment Tax, which is another 9% of the total price.

Already the most expensive event in WWE history, this WrestleMania is on track to have the largest gave ever for a WWE show.

WWE has not announced any number of tickets sold yet but you can rest assured that number will come out soon.

WrestleMania 41 takes place on April 19 and 20 live from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

