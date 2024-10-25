Title change on Smackdown

The Motor City Machine Guns beat DIY to become the #1 Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

After the match, The Bloodline come out. Solo Sikoa says they won’t have to wait long, and offers to have The Bloodline face them right now for the Titles.

THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS ARE YOUR NEW WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/N3WB14MiDZ — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2024

The Motor City Machine Guns beat The Bloodline to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions after Main Event Jey Uso interfered and cost The Bloodline the match.

On one hand… a long time coming.

On the other hand… three matches in @WWE, and they’re already champions. Congratulations to the Motor City Machine Guns @AlexShelley313 & @SuperChrisSabin. pic.twitter.com/pzZ7uUzkYb — Triple H (@TripleH) October 26, 2024

