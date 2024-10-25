Title change on Smackdown

Oct 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

The Motor City Machine Guns beat DIY to become the #1 Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

After the match, The Bloodline come out. Solo Sikoa says they won’t have to wait long, and offers to have The Bloodline face them right now for the Titles.

The Motor City Machine Guns beat The Bloodline to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions after Main Event Jey Uso interfered and cost The Bloodline the match.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

One Response

  1. DB says:
    October 26, 2024 at 1:32 am

    A good booking move putting the titles on the MCMG. Now when other established stars come into the WWE, the fan base will have a heightened interest of a possible title change.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Aurora Teves

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal